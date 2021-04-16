Gwen Stefani Recreates Her Iconic "Don't Speak" Look With a Sweet Nod to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is throwing it back, and bringing her fiancé Blake Shelton with her.
On April 15, the No Doubt singer shared a TikTok of herself sporting the navy and white polka dot dress she wore in her "Don't Speak" video, in honor of the song's 25 year anniversary.
"Here I am," Gwen said in the video as she showed off her outfit. "'Don't Speak!' Look at that."
She then crouched down to reveal a new touch she put on her nostalgic look: white cowboy boots, which she declared were "a little bit of Blake."
Gwen has spent time revisiting her past in recent months. The music video for her song "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" showcased the singer in the many different looks she has rocked over the years, from her blunt bangs and big glasses in the "Wind It Up" video to the blue hair and space buns she wore on the red carpet at the 1998 MTV VMAs.
The song itself even referenced her past career highs, including lyrics from her 2004 song "Hollaback Girl," which famously taught the world how to spell bananas.
While all of these looks are an important part of Gwen's past, it's Blake who is her future. The couple, who met while working on The Voice together, got engaged last October.
Last month, Blake teased on the Today show that he and Gwen are hoping to have a summer wedding, pending the state of the coronavirus pandemic be more under control at that point. Maroon 5 frontman and fellow former Voice judge Adam Levine has talked about wanting to sing at the nuptials, as has Miley Cyrus.
"I'd love to be able to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert wedding," Blake shared. "We're just waiting every day like everybody else to see what our summer is going to look like and go from there."
