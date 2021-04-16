Save Up to 90% During Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This is not a drill. You can save up to 90% when you shop at Nordstrom Rack. Their Clear the Rack Sale is happening from now until April 19. Get major discounts on styles from Madewell, Free People, Good American, Rag & Bone, Gorjana, Everlane, Alice & Olivia, and even more designer items.
Although there are thousands of items marked down, we've rounded up some sale finds that we think you'll love!
Madewell Nichole Eyelet Lace Bralette
The Madewell Nichole Eyelet Lace Bralette is super soft and the scalloped eyelet lace is perfect to showcase layered under a tank or dress. There are two colors available in sizes ranging from XS to XL.
Reebok x Gigi Hadid Wind Pants
Get that nostalgic '80's vibe with these windbreaker pants from the Reebok x Gigi Hadid collaboration.
Free People Callie Top
The Free People Callie Top has a lacy texture and billowed sleeves. Nordstrom Rack has it in solid white, solid black, and blue quartz.
Gorjana Elea 'X' Crossover Ring
The Gorjana Elea 'X' Crossover Ring is available in silver, gold, and rose gold. And it's basically two rings in one since you can flip it the other way to switch up your style.
Rag & Bone Women's 61mm Unique Brow Bar Sunglasses
Typically, these Rag & Bone sunglasses are $300, but Nordstrom Rack has them for $33 in three different shades (pun intended).
Good American The 70s Icon Jacket
This cropped denim jacket from Khloe Kardashian's line Good American has an exaggerate drop should and a belted hem straight out of the 70s. Make it a set with the coordinating denim skirt.
Google Home Mini, Chalk, Individual, Gen 2
The Google Home Mini is a powerful speaker with Google Assistant built in. Use it to play music, make phone calls, answer questions, and control other devices in your home.
Frye Allister Smock Suede Bootie
These suede booties are available in two colors. They are perfect for any occasion or season. And you really can't beat this 82% discount.
Sterling Forever Parallel Bar Ear Jacket Earrings
These parallel bar earrings are a chic addition to any look.
Everlane The Cotton-Linen Blazer
This Everlane blazer is available in sizes ranging from 0 to 16. It has a a roomy, menswear-inspired shape and modern look in a fun color.
ASTR the Label Short Sleeve Plisse Top
Wear an ASTR shirt every day of the week. Nordstrom Rack has this top in seven different prints.
MICHAEL Michael Kors Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak
Get ahead on your shopping for fall and get a great bargain on this hooded anorak jacket. It's available in seven colors at Nordstrom Rack.
Rag & Bone Suffolk Chambray Mini Dress
There's nothing more effortlessly fashionable than just wearing one piece of clothing. This chambray mini dress is a must-have, for sure.
Sanctuary The Island Shorts
These Sanctuary shorts would pair perfectly with any white top in your closet.
Alterna CAVIAR Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume Trio
This haircare set has the Caviar Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume Shampoo, Caviar Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume Conditioner, and Caviar Anti-Aging Professional Aging Sea Salt Spray. And, these are not sample sizes. Each product is full-size in this set!
Good American The Bustier Top
This Good American bustier top is available in sizes ranging from 0 to 24.
90 Degree By Reflex Lux Camo High Waisted Ankle Leggings
These leggings are made from a supremely soft, breathable fabric that stretches as you move, making them perfect for your most intense workouts. They're also ideal for lounging around the house or running errands.
Madewell 10' High Rise Skinny Jeans
These Madewell jeans have "Magic Pockets" in the front which add "an extra layer of holds-you-in sorcery for the slimmest, smoothest look yet."
Stella McCartney 51mm Rounded Cat Eye Sunglasses
An 87% discount on Stella McCartney sunglasses? Yeah, that's an immediate "add to cart."
Kiehl's Since 1851 Nourishing Essentials 2-Piece Set
This Kiehl's set is a hydrating and restorative duo for smoother-looking skin. It includes the anti-aging Midnight Recovery Concentrate face oil and the Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado.
