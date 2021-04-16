Channing Tatum Let His 7-Year-Old Daughter Do His Makeup and the Result Is Priceless

Watch : Channing Tatum's Daughter Already Has Her Own Dance Moves

Channing Tatum is showing off the sparkle in his life.

The actor shared his new look, courtesy of his 7-year-old daughter Everly Tatum, on his Instagram Story on Thursday, April 15.

Alongside a photo of his makeover, which came with one major twist, Channing wrote, "When you let your daughter do your make-[sic] blindfolded…#sparkella @sparkella."

Hues of blue and purple eyeshadow, and even what it seems to be pink lipstick were used to complete the tiny makeover. Channing's "Sparkella" tag is a nod to the children's book he's set to release on May 4.

Named after his real life inspiration of daughter Everly, who he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, the book was a project developed after a funny situation happened to the Dear John star while in quarantine in summer 2020.

"Guys, I don't know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine," Channing shared within his announcement of the book's debut. "I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter's room. And I ended up finding my inner child."