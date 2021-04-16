Here's Why Chrissy Teigen Just Returned to Twitter 3 Weeks After Quitting

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Upstages John Legend's GRAMMYs Look

She's back!

Chrissy Teigen returned to Twitter on April 16, just three weeks after saying goodbye to the social media platform. As for why she's back on the app, the 35-year-old author told her 1.5 million followers, "turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol."

She also added, "I choose to take the bad with the good!!"

When a fan asked what she's been up to since signing off the platform, Chrissy replied, "I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles."

In late March, Chrissy announced that she was leaving Twitter after feeling "deeply bruised" by the negativity. "For over 10 years, you guys have been my world," she began a series of tweets, posted on March 24. "I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends."