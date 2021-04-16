Jlo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Sarah Jessica Parker's Surprising Comment About John Corbett Joining Sex and the City Reboot

Is John Corbett really returning for the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That...? Sarah Jessica Parker left a cryptic comment about the rumors on Instagram.

Sex and the City fans couldn't help but wonder…Is John Corbett actually returning for the reboot?

The question was raised after Sarah Jessica Parker left a cryptic comment on Instagram Thursday, April 15.

It all started after Corbett, who played Aidan Shaw on the original series, told Page Six he's "going to do the show" and that he "might be in quite a few" episodes. HBO reportedly declined to comment.

Instagram account @EveryOutfitonSATC then shared the news in a post and extended its "deepest congratulations to all of the Aidan stans out there." Not long after, however, SJP took to the comments section to weigh in.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction," she wrote, "but the response is amazing to read…x." 

Aidan was the former fiancé of Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw and appeared in both Sex and the City and the movie Sex and the City 2.

While fans will just have to wait and see if the furniture designer returns, HBO Max has announced that Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) will all be returning for the revival series, titled And Just Like That…. Kim Cattrall, however, has made it clear she has no interest in revisiting her character Samantha Jones and will not be a part of the new show.

According to a press release from HBO Max, "the series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s." And while an official premiere date has yet to be announced, the network noted the "10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

