John Stamos Reveals How He Feels About Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Never Appearing on Fuller House

After having time to reflect on the Fuller House series finale, John Stamos shared how he really feels about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen never returning as Michelle.

If you've wanted to get John Stamos' latest thoughts on Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen never having returned as Michelle Tanner on Fuller House, well, now you got it, dude. 

During the 57-year-old actor's Thursday, April 15 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked if he was surprised that the 34-year-old twins opted not to make a cameo on the Netflix comedy series. 

Host Andy Cohen later rephrased the question for John by asking, "Were you surprised that the Olsens never made an appearance on the show, or you knew when they said, 'We're not doing it,' that they weren't doing it?"

"Yeah, that was pretty much it," the Scream Queens alum shared. "I mean, you know, we were disappointed, but we understood. I remember Lori [Loughlin] saying to me, 'They won two or three CFDA [Fashion] Awards.' That's like winning two or three Oscars. If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this? I was like, 'Eh, maybe not.'"

Although Mary-Kate and Ashley rocketed to stardom on the ABC sitcom Full House, they have more recently focused on their careers as fashion designers rather than continuing to act. In December 2019, co-star Candace Cameron Bure told TVLine that the show's team never reached out to the Olsens to join the final season, adding, "It was very clear several seasons ago that they did not want to do it."

As for Fuller House, which launched its final episodes in June 2020, John admitted that saying goodbye to the sequel series was bittersweet. "When we did the original series, we got canceled, and we knew like a week before, and we were just doing a regular last show," he said. "We never did the final show. So it was pretty emotional."

To find out whether the actor has ever been called "Uncle Jesse" during an intimate encounter, watch his above interview.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

