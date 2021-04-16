Latin AMAs 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Karol G Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life: My Music Moments

The 2021 Latin American Music Awards are officially underway, and it's set to be a huge night for two of Colombia's biggest stars. Karol G, 30, and J Balvin, 35, are going into the ceremony tied with nine nominations each—the most of any artist.

But who will take home the trophies? The fans have voted, and the results are in.

The Latin AMAs returned this year for the 6th annual event, after taking a break in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's not the only way the pandemic has impacted the awards show—it has also added a Favorite Virtual Concert category to honor some of the most innovative and socially-distant performances from January 2020 to 2021.

Tune in as the special airs live on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. ET on Telemundo.

The ceremony, taking place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., honors the most talented Latin musicians, including Album of the Year nominees Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Natanael Cano and J Balvin.