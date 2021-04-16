Liza Finally Answers Charles' Proposal in Younger Final Season Premiere

Watch : How "Younger" Star Became Godmother to Hilary Duff's Kid!

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Younger's season seven premiere.

Not the answer he was hoping for.

When we last saw Liza (Sutton Foster), she was surprised when boyfriend Charles (Peter Hermann) proposed at Diana's (Miriam Shor) wedding. Of course, since this question was popped in the Younger season six finale, which aired in 2019, fans have been eagerly awaiting Liza's answer.

And, like Charles, you may have a mixed reaction to her answer. After sending Diana off on her honeymoon with Enzo (Chris Tardio), Liza gave Charles a vague answer.

"The answer is I love you," she informed her boyfriend. "But, technically, you're not even divorced yet…and I also think you may be a little drunk."

When Charles called out Liza for avoiding the question, she once more danced around answering the proposal. "It is the most beautiful question I have ever heard," she continued. "But I have a daughter I need to talk to—and you have to speak to your girls, as well. We don't have to rush. I'm not going anywhere."