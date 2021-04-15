Dale Moss Plays Coy When Asked If He's Engaged to Clare Crawley After Reconciliation

Dale added that Clare "still has the ring." During the interview, he was asked if he still considered himself an "engaged guy."

"I'll just say again, Clare and I are in a good place," Dale said. "We're just focused on one another and when we're together, we'll talk about those things collectively and just leave it at that."

Clare has not commented on her and Dale's relationship status. On Wednesday, she shared on her Instagram Story messages from a troll, including one that read, "I hope dale leaves your old ass."

"Oh yeah, that's why I don't go through my DMs," Clare said in a video. "Do you think she wakes up and and is like, 'I feel so good today. The sun's out. I'm feeling amazing. I just feel like talking s--t to somebdoy I don't know today.'"