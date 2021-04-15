Dale Moss Plays Coy When Asked If He's Engaged to Clare Crawley After Reconciliation

Are Dale Moss and Clare Crawley back together? Are they still engaged? It's complicated.
Last November, The Bachelorette viewers watched Clare, the season 16 star, get engaged to contestant Dale, after which she exited the show prematurely. In January, it was revealed that the two had split. A month later, they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Florida. In March, Clare and Dale celebrated her 40th birthday together on a vacation in Napa Valley, Calif. This week, Dale spoke about the pair's relationship status in an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast.
When asked if he could confirm that he and Clare are back together, he told co-hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, "We're definitely taking time and we're spending time together. Clare and I, we're in a good place and when the time's right, we'll definitely talk about all those things. But for right now, we're just focused on one another and we're keeping things private and that's working for us. In due time, we'll speak about that together."
Dale added that Clare "still has the ring." During the interview, he was asked if he still considered himself an "engaged guy."
"I'll just say again, Clare and I are in a good place," Dale said. "We're just focused on one another and when we're together, we'll talk about those things collectively and just leave it at that."
Clare has not commented on her and Dale's relationship status. On Wednesday, she shared on her Instagram Story messages from a troll, including one that read, "I hope dale leaves your old ass."
"Oh yeah, that's why I don't go through my DMs," Clare said in a video. "Do you think she wakes up and and is like, 'I feel so good today. The sun's out. I'm feeling amazing. I just feel like talking s--t to somebdoy I don't know today.'"
Dale said in the interview that he and Clare are "just working through things and support one another." When asked if Clare planned to move to New York, he said, "I can't speak for Clare. We're just taking things as they come. You know, who knows? Like, right now, we're just taking time and focusing on one another and everything else will work itself out."
"At the base foundation, no matter what anyone says, no matter what social media and stuff tries to portray," he continued, "Clare and I like, love each other. We love each tremendously. That was never a question. That's always been the clearest and most understood thing with us from the beginning and I think just with any situation and any relationship, if you love and care for someone, regardless of what happens, if it's meant to be, you'll find ourselves back together at some point, and I truly believe that."