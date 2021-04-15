Jlo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chloe Trautman Teases Exit from Siesta Key in Dramatic Season 4 Trailer

New Siesta Key trailer promises Chloe Trautman's departure, Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens' feud and so much more. See the drama-filled first look for yourself.

Trouble in paradise.

On Thursday, April 15, MTV released the dramatic trailer for Siesta Key's upcoming fourth season. And, as the just-released footage promises, all is not right in the beachside Florida town.

The juicy first look kicks off with an ominous message read by cast members Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Juliette Porter, Kelsey Owens, Amanda Miller and Madisson Hausburg. The dramatic voice-over warns, "Living in Siesta Key is paradise. And then, you grow up and realize that all that glitters isn't gold. You have to take responsibility and fight for what you love. Because sooner or later, the tide will turn."

This is definitely the case for Chloe, who appears to announce her departure from the show in one dramatic sit down with Juliette and Amanda. Chloe is seen saying to her stunned friends, "I'm at a point where I really don't want to be a part of this anymore."

It seems before anyone can process the news, the Siesta Key OG states, "Farewell, everyone."

Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Back in January, the MTV personality took to her Instagram Story and announced that she was walking away from the unscripted series. She wrote at the time, "I [cannot] stand to see these lies spread anymore. I was not fired. I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic. I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money."

Chloe promised that fans would "have clarity" when the fourth season premiered. Of course, Chloe's exit from Siesta Key isn't the only drama to pop up in the season four trailer.

Madisson appears to be struggling with the age gap between herself and fiancé Ish Soto. "I feel like I have to put on this front, like, 'Oh, I don't care about the age,'" she notes in one honest moment. "I do."

Later on, the bride-to-be is emotional and asking, "Why can't I just love who I love?"

Unsurprisingly, there's ongoing drama between Juliette and Kelsey. Last season left Juliette and Kelsey with a fractured friendship after the latter tried to cause issues in Juliette's relationship.

Juliette snaps to her former roommate, "I feel like you're just, like, my enemy."

Like we said, there's trouble in paradise.

Catch the climatic trailer above!

Siesta Key returns Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

