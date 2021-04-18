Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Katy Perry Calls Social Media the "Decline of Human Civilization"

Forget the tie-dye trend, stars were all about dyeing their hair this week.

Not only did Katy Perry show off a dark new 'do for American Idol, a transformation that even grabbed the attention of her partner Orlando Bloom, but Megan Thee Stallion debuted a bold hue and the surprising inspiration behind it. Lucy Hale also made a visit to the salon, changing up her cut and color as she gets settled in a new city.

Plus, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin unveiled the inspiring results of his three-month fitness journey, detailing how he dropped almost 15 pounds and gained a lot of confidence. And Dancing With the Stars champ Witney Carson McAllister opened up about her postpartum progress after welcoming her first child four months ago.

Finally, fans got their first look at Nicole Kidman in costume as comedy icon Lucille Ball on the set of her new movie. But did they love it?