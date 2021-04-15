Keri Hilson Details "Healing" Moment That Ended Her and Beyoncé's Rumored Feud

Watch : Beyonce Posts Must-See Photo of Blue Ivy With Grammy Sippy Cup

No drama here!

More than a decade since the leak of the 2009 remix of her song "Turnin' Me On," which featured a line seemingly shading Beyonce, singer Keri Hilson told radio host Persia Nicole that the women have nothing but respect for one another.

The remix featured Keri's collaborator Lil Wayne, as well as T-Pain. Upon release, fans speculated that Keri was throwing shade at Beyonce and Ciara, her peers in the music industry.

"Your vision cloudy if you think that you da best, You can dance, she can sing, but need to move it to the left," Keri sang on the track, which makes reference to the lyrics in "Irreplaceable," Bey's 2006 song. "She need to go have some babies, she need to sit down, she fake, them other chicks ain't even worth talkin' bout."

Despite the line, Keri said Beyonce seemed to harbor no hard feelings about her when the two met.

"She actually has introduced herself. It was a gracious moment," Keri shared with Persia in an interview that was posted on Instagram. "I appreciated it. I feel like she understood what happened, what had transpired and there was a bit of healing in that moment when we met. I take her as a very intuitive kind of soul, as am I."