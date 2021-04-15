27 Feminist Mother's Day Gifts to Empower the Women in Your Life

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Your mom is a strong, supportive, hard-working woman, who should be celebrated all the time, but especially on Mother's Day. We've found some gifts that emphasize the importance of equality, independence, and female empowerment that will bring depth, heartfelt moments, and even some humor to Mother's Day.

Get mom a shattered glass necklace symbolizing women's accomplishments, pencils engraved with quotes from Lizzo, a hat with the word "feminist" in the Friends font, or book full of daily affirmations for women. There are great options to appeal to the feminist mom who loves Real Housewives, Star Wars, Maya Angelou, Rosa Parks, Dolly Parton, and more in our picks below.