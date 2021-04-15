Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartwarming Photos of Daughters Bianka and Capri in Kobe's Lakers Jerseys

The endearing photo is a small tribute in honor of dad, Kobe Bryant.
Vanessa Bryant took to her Instagram on Wednesday, April 14 to share the most adorable photo of daughters, Bianka Bella Bryant, 4, and 21-month-old Capri Kobe Bryant in Kobe's Lakers jerseys.
Bianka wore a black Lakers jersey, donned with her dad's number 8, while sister Capri wore a yellow Lakers jersey, etched with her dad's number 24.
"Lil' Mambacitas Bianka & Capri," Vanessa captioned the sweet photo that has already received millions of likes.
"Mambacita" was also a nickname of older daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, who was tragically killed last year in a helicopter crash, along with her dad, Kobe and seven other individuals. In honor of her late daughter, Vanessa shared in a post in late March that she got a tattoo of the nickname on her upper right arm.
"Mambacita," she simply wrote as the caption. "#Gianna #Gigi #2."
The collage of endearing photos also follows the exciting news that older sister, 18-year-old Natalia Bryant was recently accepted into the University of Southern California. Vanessa took to her Instagram on March 30 to share a video of Natalia jumping with excitement at the news.
"Tears of joy," Vanessa shared in the caption of her Instagram post. "I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it."
"You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded," she added. "I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"