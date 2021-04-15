Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartwarming Photos of Daughters Bianka and Capri in Kobe's Lakers Jerseys

Watch : Kobe Bryant & Gianna 1 Year Later: E! News Rewind

The endearing photo is a small tribute in honor of dad, Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant took to her Instagram on Wednesday, April 14 to share the most adorable photo of daughters, Bianka Bella Bryant, 4, and 21-month-old Capri Kobe Bryant in Kobe's Lakers jerseys.

Bianka wore a black Lakers jersey, donned with her dad's number 8, while sister Capri wore a yellow Lakers jersey, etched with her dad's number 24.

"Lil' Mambacitas Bianka & Capri," Vanessa captioned the sweet photo that has already received millions of likes.

"Mambacita" was also a nickname of older daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, who was tragically killed last year in a helicopter crash, along with her dad, Kobe and seven other individuals. In honor of her late daughter, Vanessa shared in a post in late March that she got a tattoo of the nickname on her upper right arm.

"Mambacita," she simply wrote as the caption. "#Gianna #Gigi #2."