Jlo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Selena: The Series Part 2 Has a Promising New Trailer

Selena: The Series returns to Netflix with new episodes on May 4, and the new trailer may just get you extremely hyped.

By Lauren Piester Apr 15, 2021 5:40 PMTags
TVCelebritiesEntertainmentSelena Quintanilla
Watch: Chris Perez Remembers the "Amazing Soul" That Was Selena

If you worried that Selena: The Series part one didn't focus enough on Selena Quintanilla herself, part two might be here to make it up to you, even if that means we have to get to the sad stuff. 

Netflix just released a new trailer for the upcoming new episodes of the somewhat polarizing show and it is all about the superstar (played by Christian Serratos) as she wrestles with going solo and building a legacy beyond music, because, as she asks in the trailer, "What if it stops?" 

Part one of the series ended with Selena's boyfriend and future husband Chris (Jesse Posey) getting kicked off the tour bus while sister Suzette (Noemi Gonzalez) connected with a fan named Yolanda (Natasha Perez) to start a fan club. 

"Now on the brink of stardom,' the Netflix description reads, "Selena fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and her new husband, and expand her businesses. All the while, her journey to become the most successful female Latin artist of all time continues." 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Unfortunately, we all know how that journey ended, and the trailer offers a brief, upsetting glimpse at that ending. 

You can watch it below!

Trending Stories

1

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Biopic Photos

2

Why Harry and William Won't Walk Together at Prince Philip's Funeral

3
Breaking

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

Fortunately, before the show gets to Selena's 1995 murder at the hands of her business manager Yolanda Saldívar, there's plenty of romance, joy and singing to look forward to. It all begins May 4 on Netflix.

Keep up with all the upcoming shows below!

ABC
NEW: Home Economics (ABC) - April 7

Topher Grace is executive producing and starring in a new comedy about siblings in different economic brackets starting Wednesday, April 7.

The CW
NEW: Kung Fu (CW) - April 7

Olivia Liang stars in the CW's update of Kung Fu, premiering Wednesday, April 7. 

ABC
NEW: Rebel (ABC) - April 8

Katey Sagal stars in Rebel, a show inspired by Erin Brockovich. It premieres Thursday, April 8.

Freeform
Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform) - April 8

Everything's Gonna Be Okay returns for a second season on Thursday, April 8 on Freeform.

Netflix
NEW: Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me (Netflix) - April 14

Jamie Foxx debuts as an embarrassing dad (inspired by his own relationship with his daughter Corinne) in this Netflix comedy, beginning April 14. 

TVLand
Younger (Paramount+) - April 15

Younger's final season premieres April 15 on Paramount+. The season will air later in the year on TV Land.

Disney+
NEW: Big Shot (Disney+) - April 16

John Stamos stars as an ousted NCAA coach who takes a basketball coaching job at an all-girls high school in this brand new series, coming to Disney+ on April 16. 

HBO
NEW: Mare of Easttown (HBO) - April 18

Kate Winslet plays a small-town detective solving a murder in the midst of her crumbling personal life, beginning April 18 on HBO.

Freeform
NEW: Cruel Summer (Freeform) - April 20

Freeform's new psychological thriller, from executive producer Jessica Biel, is set in the '90s and explores the disappearance of Kate (Olivia Holt) and its impact on nerdy wannabe Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia). It premieres Tuesday, April 20 on Freeform. 

Netflix
NEW: Shadow and Bone (Netflix) - April 23

Netflix's next big fantasy TV series comes in the form of Shadow & Bone, which is a combination of two related book series by Leigh BardugoShadow and Bone and Six of Crows. The show follows Alina, a young cartographer who discovers some unknown abilities while on a journey across a dark and scary bit of land called the Fold. 

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - April 28

The Handmaid's Tale returns for season four with three new episodes premiering at once on Wednesday, April 28. June (Elisabeth Moss) is now a rebel leader striking back against Gilead, but her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

Victor Ceballos Olea / NETFLIX
Selena: The Series Part 2 (Netflix) - May 4

Selena returns for part two of her inspiring and tragic life story on May 4 on Netflix.

Peacock
NEW: Girls5eva (Peacock) - May 6

The most iconic fictional girl group from the late '90s/early 2000s is coming back for a reunion on Peacock, beginning May 6.

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu) - May 7

Shrill returns for its third and final season with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup and her newfound momentum at work. It premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

CBS
Mom Series Finale (CBS) - May 13

Mom will say goodbye after eight seasons on Thursday, May 13. 

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

CBS
NCIS: New Orleans Series Finale (CBS) - May 23

NCIS: New Orleans will end after seven seasons on Sunday, May 23. 

Freeform
The Bold Type (Freeform) - May 26

The Bold Type returns for its final season on Wednesday, May 26.

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO in May.

ABC
Emergency Call (ABC) - June 4

Luke Wilson returns as host and executive producer when the new season of this unscripted drama starts on Friday, June 4. 

ABC
Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase and To Tell the Truth (ABC) - June 6

Three of ABC's game show staples return on Sunday, June 6. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
The Bachelorette (ABC) - June 7

Katie Thurston, the first of the 2021 Bachelorettes, will make her debut on June 7 on ABC. 

ABC
Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid, Card Sharks (ABC) - June 9

It's a night of taking chances and, well, pressing your luck beginning Wednesday, June 9. 

Disney Plus
NEW: Loki (Disney+) - June 11

Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in his very own crime thriller TV show, premiering Friday, June 11 on Disney+. 

Disney+
Zenimation (Disney+) - June 11

The second season of this mesmerizing ASMR feast for the eyes and ears premieres June 11. 

Hulu
Love, Victor (Hulu) - June 11

Love, Victor returns for season two on June 11 with Victor (Michael Cimino) newly out and navigating his junior year of high school. 

The CW
NEW: The Republic of Sarah (The CW) - June 14

A school teacher finds herself leading a brand new country after stopping the destruction of her town when a valuable mineral is found in the ground underneath it. The brand new series premieres June 14 on The CW. 

photos
View More Photos From Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Biopic Photos

2

Why Harry and William Won't Walk Together at Prince Philip's Funeral

3
Breaking

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

4

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Shares First at-Home Family Video With Baby

5

Find Out the 30 Royal Family Members Attending Prince Philip's Funeral

Latest News

Why Harry and William Won't Walk Together at Prince Philip's Funeral

Colton Underwood and Gus Kenworthy Spotted Filming Reality Show

What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for April 17-18

Selena: The Series Part 2 Has a Promising New Trailer

Kris Jenner Reveals What Kim Kardashian Is Focused on Amid Divorce

Laura Dern: There's More Shame Talking About Money Than Sex

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer Expecting First Baby Together