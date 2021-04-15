J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer Expecting First Baby Together

Watch : Camila Cabello Reveals J Balvin Helped Her With "Intense Anxiety"

J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, are expecting their first child together, the couple confirmed to Vogue Mexico with a photo spread of the model showing off her growing baby bump.

Valentina posted a pic from the photoshoot on her Instagram, writing in the caption, "Se va agrandado la familia," which translates to "The family is expanding."

While this is the first time the couple has confirmed they are welcoming their first child together, many fans suspected the two were expecting after Valentina was spotted in February with what appeared to be a baby bump.

The Colombian singer, known as the "Prince of Reggaeton," met the former Miss Argentina when she appeared in his 2017 music video for the song "Sigo Extrañándote." In the video, she portrayed Balvin's wife and the mother of his child. In 2018, the two made their red carpet debut at New York Fashion Week.

Later that year, Valentina spoke to the NY Post, and while she didn't tease much about her romance with the "I Like It" singer, she did talk about her plans for the future.

"I want to have a big family—three or four kids," she told the outlet. "I'm a simple girl."

Some media outlets reported that the private couple split up for a period of time 2019, before reuniting the following year.