Nicole Byer Breaks Down Her Pole Dancing Skills on Nightly Pop

Watch : Nicole Byer Dishes on Her Passion for Pole Dancing

Nicole Byer can Nail whatever she sets her mind—or body—to.

Netflix's Nailed It host juggles two shows (catch her on Wipeout with John Cena), four podcasts, a film career and new outrageous hobbies on a weekly basis. While Byer has mastered roller-skating and motorcycles, she's turned her attention to pole dancing. In an exclusive Nightly Pop interview, Byer reveals her sensual moves to co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March.

"It's easier than you think," Byer promises. "You pick up things. It's fun, it's a workout, and you get to feel slutty!"

Byer took a break from twirling on the pole after dislocating her ankle in November 2020. And no, she didn't injure herself dancing. "It's very boring. I fell off a motorcycle twice last year, nothing happened. I've been roller-skating, pole dancing...I just fell down my stairs," Byers admits.

"You are way more active than I am! You make me feel a little boring," Parker laughs.

"It's like James Bond!" March adds.