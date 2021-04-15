Prince PhilipKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Katy Perry Calls Social Media the "Decline of Human Civilization" in Fiery Tweets

How does Katy Perry really feel about social media? The singer let it be known in a series of tweets on April 14, writing at one point, "Social media is trash."

By Elyse Dupre Apr 15, 2021 1:17 PMTags
TwitterKaty PerryCelebrities
Watch: Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Bond Over Motherhood and Orlando Bloom

When it comes to social media, Katy Perry isn't hot n cold. In fact, she revealed exactly how she feels about it in a series of tweets on April 14.

"Social media is trash," the 36-year-old singer wrote, while later adding, "the decline of human civilization #ISaidWhatISaid."

Although, she noted she still has plenty of love for her 109.5 million followers, signing off with, "Anyway. Ily."

It's unclear if anything in particular sparked Perry's tweets. And considering she's one of the most followed stars in the world, her posts may surprise some fans. In fact, digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch recently reported Perry's Instagram account secures the top 20 spot for most followers, and her Twitter account is the third most followed.

However, Perry has shared these sentiments before. In 2017, for instance, she tweeted she "can't wait till Instagram culture is over so we can all be ourselves again."

photos
The Top Social Media Moments of the Decade

"A lot of us are living for that picture, and then the currency is the like," she also told Refinery29 in 2018. "It's hard because I'd rather not care about that and just live my life. We buy clothing and products or pose a certain way or go to an event to get a picture—it's not good for us as a society. I think it's actually the decline of civilization if we're going extreme about it. We have to find a balance, and I'm trying to find my own personal balance with it because I'm just as much a victim as everybody else."

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Biopic Photos

2

Justin Theroux Shares Rare Insight Into Jennifer Aniston Breakup

3

The Truth About James Franco & Anne Hathaway's 2011 Oscars Hosting Gig

These days, Perry is focusing her attention elsewhere.

In addition to being a Grammy-nominated artist, she's a judge on American Idol. She's also a new mom to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she welcomed with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, in August.

"I don't ever want to choose between being a mom and doing what I love," she told Zane Lowe for Apple Music last year. "That, you know, is so archaic. I think the f--king reason why women get the responsibility of creating another life is because they can f--king do it all in a pair of heels, bitch. So, it's not about choosing; it's about balance."

Trending Stories

1

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Biopic Photos

2

Justin Theroux Shares Rare Insight Into Jennifer Aniston Breakup

3

The Truth About James Franco & Anne Hathaway's 2011 Oscars Hosting Gig

4
Breaking

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

5

Inside the Love Lives of Harry Potter's Biggest Stars

Latest News

8 Best Sites for Unique Mother's Day Flowers

Katy Perry Slams “Trash” Social Media in Fiery Tweets

Exclusive

This Is What It's Like to Sell Homes to Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie

Today's Best Sales: Nordstrom, Sephora, Anthropologie & More

Breaking

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

Inside the Love Lives of Harry Potter's Biggest Stars

Hannah Bronfman Reveals What's in Her Bag