Colton Underwood and Gus Kenworthy Spotted Filming Reality Show After He Comes Out

Watch : Colton Underwood Returns to Reality TV After Coming Out as Gay

Colton Underwood is already getting down to business.

The Bachelor star was spotted filming his upcoming reality show on Wednesday, April 14, alongside Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. Colton, 29, was photographed in New York's West Village shortly before he joined Robin Roberts on Good Morning America to announce that he is gay.

His dad, Scott Underwood, also came with Colton and Gus for their stroll in the city. (A source close to Colton told E! News that his family and friends have largely been "completely understanding and supportive" of his coming out process, noting, "It wasn't a complete shock.")

The former pro football player smiled while wearing the same light jeans, white tee and dark jacket that he did for his TV interview.

Netflix's cameras followed Colton, who is working on the reality series with the streaming platform to document his life before and after coming out, another source confirmed to E! News on Wednesday. Netflix declined to comment.

What's more, Gus, who came out as gay in 2015, will be the reality star's "gay guide" on the show, an insider told Variety.