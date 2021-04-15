Kyra Sedgwick Says She “Didn’t Get Invited Back” to Tom Cruise’s Home After This Incident

Watch : Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Shares Rare Selfie

We're not panicking, but it's safe to say Kyra Sedgwick was after she made a mortifying mistake at Tom Cruise's house.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star revealed the rather embarrassing story on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, April 14, while admitting she was a nosy dinner guest.

She recounted how the Top Gun star invited her and her husband, Kevin Bacon, over to his house in the '90s to watch a screening of the actors' 1992 movie A Few Good Men. The couple was joined by co-star Demi Moore and her then-husband Bruce Willis, as well as director Rob Reiner and Tom's then-wife Nicole Kidman.

"It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story," said Kyra, 55. "So I was pregnant, I was very pregnant... We got invited over for dinner with lots of famous people."

She continued, "It was one of those nights that I often don't get invited to. And so, there was this like fireplace mantle, and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle. I was like, 'Oh, what is that little button?' So I pressed the little button, because I thought maybe something interesting will happen."