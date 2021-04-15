Prince PhilipKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kyra Sedgwick Says She “Didn’t Get Invited Back” to Tom Cruise’s Home After This Incident

During a dinner party in the 1990s, Kyra Sedgwick found a mysterious button while she was snooping around Tom Cruise's house. This week, she revealed what happened when she pressed it.

By Lindsay Weinberg Apr 15, 2021 12:05 AMTags
Tom CruiseKyra SedgwickCelebrities
Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Shares Rare Selfie

We're not panicking, but it's safe to say Kyra Sedgwick was after she made a mortifying mistake at Tom Cruise's house.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star revealed the rather embarrassing story on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, April 14, while admitting she was a nosy dinner guest.

She recounted how the Top Gun star invited her and her husband, Kevin Bacon, over to his house in the '90s to watch a screening of the actors' 1992 movie A Few Good Men. The couple was joined by co-star Demi Moore and her then-husband Bruce Willis, as well as director Rob Reiner and Tom's then-wife Nicole Kidman

"It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story," said Kyra, 55. "So I was pregnant, I was very pregnant... We got invited over for dinner with lots of famous people." 

She continued, "It was one of those nights that I often don't get invited to. And so, there was this like fireplace mantle, and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle. I was like, 'Oh, what is that little button?' So I pressed the little button, because I thought maybe something interesting will happen."

photos
Fascinating Facts About Tom Cruise

As Drew guessed, "Like the wall will turn around."

"Yeah, exactly. Nothing happened. And then I got a little nervous," Kyra explained. "I was like, ‘Oh, nothing happened, that doesn't seem right.'" 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Donna Ward/WireImage

She then turned to Tom, who she knew as her co-star on the 1989 movie Born On The Fourth Of July, to try to solve the mystery of the unknown button.

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Shares First at-Home Family Video With Baby

2

Nikki Bella Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation in Honest Update

3

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Biopic Photos

"So I tapped Tom on the shoulder, who was in the middle of a story, and I said, 'I pressed this button down here.' And he was like, 'You pressed that button?' And I said, 'Yeah, I pressed that button.' And he goes, 'That's the panic button,'" Kyra told Drew.

Of course, the story didn't end there. She said the cops actually came to his house, and they had to stop the movie screening. According to her recollection, more than five police cars came. "It was something. I didn't get invited back," she shared. 

Moral of the story: Definitely don't press any secret buttons in Tom Cruise's house. 

Watch her tell the hilarious tale in the video above.

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Shares First at-Home Family Video With Baby

2

Why Kyra Sedgwick “Didn’t Get Invited Back” to Tom Cruise’s Home

3

When Influencers Mess Up: David Dobrik, Rachel Hollis and More

4

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Biopic Photos

5

Colton Underwood to Return to Reality TV After Coming Out as Gay

Latest News

The Latest Masked Singer Just Reminded Us Of Scooby Doo

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Biopic Photos

Why Kyra Sedgwick “Didn’t Get Invited Back” to Tom Cruise’s Home

Topher Grace on Returning to Sitcoms With Home Economics

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Sued for $500,000 Over Alleged Dog Bite

Wyatt Pike Breaks Silence After Unexpected American Idol Exit

Nikki Bella Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation in Honest Update