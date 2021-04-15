Topher Grace on Recapturing the Magic of That '70s Show With Home Economics

Watch : Topher Grace & Wife Lamented His "BlackKklansman" Rehearsals

Back when he was cast in That '70s Show, his first sitcom, Topher Grace was just a kid who had been in one high school play.

As he prepared to launch his second sitcom, Home Economics, more than 20 years later, Grace was an executive producer with two decades of movie roles under his belt, and he was still thinking about That '70s Show. He was the first person cast in the new ABC comedy, and he happily jumped in to help cast the rest of the show, with hopes of capturing a familiar feeling.

"I wanted [Home Economics] to be like Ocean's Eleven, where they go and get just, like, the best team ever," he tells E! News over a Zoom call. "Because I've been on a dream team."

While Grace did make cameos as himself in both Ocean's Eleven and Twelve, he's actually referring to the lightning-in-a-bottle cast of That '70s Show, most of whom were relatively new to the business at the time. Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Danny Masterson felt like real best friends, and it made for TV magic.

"It's like dating," Grace says. "It's just so rare that it comes together for two people. Imagine five people or six people having that chemistry! But I could see the possibility was there [with Home Economics]. It's just a dream team of actors."