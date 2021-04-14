Prince PhilipKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Brielle Biermann Calls Hit-and-Run Death of Close Friend the "Hardest Thing" She's Experienced

In an April 14 Instagram post, Bravo star Brielle Biermann shared her feelings on her longtime friend Ethan McCallister’s sudden and tragic death.

By Kisha Forde Apr 14, 2021 10:36 PMTags
Bravo star Brielle Biermann continues to grieve the loss of her close friend, Ethan McCallister.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself alongside family members, including mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann, sister Ariana Biermann and stepdad Kroy Biermann, dressed in all black with a heartfelt message about the hit-and-run death of Ethan

"i [sic] am so thankful for my family and friends," Brielle captioned the post. "Thank you for all the kind messages, I've read them all."

The Don't Be Tardy star continued, "while losing Ethan has been the hardest thing I've ever gone thru, i am finding comfort knowing how much love and support i have."

As E! News previously confirmed, Ethan, a longtime family friend of the Biermanns, passed away following a car accident on Saturday, April 3 in Atlanta, Ga. When news of his death first broke, Kim took to Instagram to further express her grief on Brielle's behalf.

"Nothing I wouldn't do for you @briellebiermann," Kim shared alongside a photo from what appeared to be Ethan's memorial service. "I wish I could take all of your pain away. I LOVE YOU! Ethan taught us all one important thing LIVE LIFE EVERYDAY TO THE FULLEST!"

According to authorities, Ethan suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle while in a roadway in the Piedmont Heights area of Atlanta around 3 a.m on April 3. The driver left the scene without stopping. 

On April 6, Fox 5 Atlanta reported police are searching for a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was captured on a dashcam at the scene.

Brielle previously described Ethan as her "best friend," writing on social media, "You are my happiness my joy my light in this very dark world.. the life of the party and the sweetest soul I've been blessed to know.

