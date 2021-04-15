Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Teases Her First Mother's Day With Baby Lyla

Mother's Day is going to be a special day in Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's house.
While the annual holiday is the perfect occasion to celebrate her own mom Maria Shriver, the best-selling author also knows that this year will be different. After welcoming her first child with husband Chris Pratt in August 2020, Katherine realizes the day now takes on a whole new meaning.
"I mean, Mother's Day every year has always been really special for me because I have such an incredible mom and being able to honor her and celebrate her every day, especially that day, is really important to me," Katherine exclusively shared with E! News. "It's always been an exciting holiday and then, of course, having my daughter now and being able to be a mom makes it a little bit more exciting in having my first Mother's Day."
She continued, "I'm excited to have that experience and to be with my mom on Mother's Day and just have that as being something that I get to look forward to. I'm really excited about that. I hope to all be together as a family and just celebrate my mom and be with my daughter."
Until then, The Act of Forgiveness author is teaming up with Canidae for the launch of its new Sustain the Goodness campaign just in time for Earth Day 2021.
In fact, the premium pet food company introduced an environmentally friendly alternative pet food line called Canidae Sustain that already has a fan thanks to Katherine's dog, Maverick.
As the dog mom joked, "When I tried the Canidae dog food with my dog and immediately got his seal of approval with the taste, it seemed like such a seamless partnership."
"I have loved, of course, my dog Maverick and just being able to be really passionate about animals is such a huge part of my life," Katherine continued. "When I heard about all the amazing work Canidae is doing to be more sustainable and have this campaign of using the hashtag #sustainthegoodness and encourage people to make small, different changes in their life every single day to make the world a better place, it seemed really aligned to me."
Before Maverick was able to enjoy some tasty canine grub, Katherine's four-legged friend was also introduced to a new family member.
No, nobody's in the doghouse. In fact, baby Lyla is already showing signs that she loves animals just like her famous mom.
"She loves watching him and being around him and always wants to grab him and try to be around him more," Katherine gushed. "So she definitely has my passion for animals already starting at a very early age, which is exciting to see as a new mom."
And from a young age, Katherine herself remembers being raised to love and appreciate animals. It's just another reason why she wanted to work with Canidae pet food and support their mission to sustain the goodness of our planet.
"A gift that I hope to also give my daughter is just being able to be comfortable around animals," Katherine explained. "Know what a great gift they are, what a great gift their presence in our lives are."