Aaron Rodgers Ribs Jeopardy! Contestants Stumped By Green Bay Packers Question

Jeopardy! contestants missed a touchdown moment when they failed to answer a question about their guest host Aaron Rodgers' NFL team.
On April 13, Aaron—one of the stars who stepped up as Jeopardy! host in the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek's death from cancer last year—posed this answer to the contestants: "In the 1960s, these Midwesterners earned five NFL Championship trophies."
Alas, none of the show's three contestants had any idea what the right response was—which was pretty disappointing for Aaron, given that the question was about his team, the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback sighed with disappointed as he revealed the correct answer, which was met with laughter from the trio of players.
"Dennis, go again, I guess," he retorted.
Aaron first took the stage as Jeopardy! host on April 5. In a teaser for his guest hosting gig, the athlete called the job "the honor of a lifetime," right behind the Super Bowl. He also said he knew what it was like to follow in "the footsteps of a legend," referring to the former Green Bay Packers' quarterback Brett Favre and, of course, Alex.
It's been a big year for Aaron. The 37 year old recently announced he is engaged to Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley.
"2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," Aaron explained as he accepted the 2020 Most Valuable Player award in February. "One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career."
Shailene gushed over her guy later that month on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, telling the host, "He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."
If only the contestants on Jeopardy! knew to appreciate it. Check out the video of the missed question moment above.