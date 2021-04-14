Jax Taylor Claps Back at "Really Sad Individuals" Accused of Making Fake Instagram Accounts for His Baby

Now that Jax Taylor is a dad, he most certainly doesn't have time for the trolls!
Just one day after he and his wife Brittany Cartwright announced they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cruz Michael Cauchi, the reality TV personality took to Instagram Stories to defend his family.
The former Vanderpump Rules star claimed that "fake pages" were being created for his newborn son.
"This will be our sons only social media page," Jax began his caption on Wednesday, April 14, alongside a screenshot of his little one's account. "If you follow anything else it's fake. I am sorry I have to say this but we have really sad individuals in this world already trying to make 'fake' pages."
The 41-year-old star ended his message on a positive note, writing, "We love everyone that has supported us and we thank everyone for such kind words and blessings."
Brittany also took to her Instagram Stories to address the "fake Cruz accounts," which she explained were "really weirding me out."
"Thanks for all the love guys but lets not act like we are a 2 day old infant," she added. "So strange!!"
At this time, Cruz's real Instagram page is private and monitored by the couple.
On Tuesday, April 13, the proud parents announced the arrival of their baby boy.
"Yesterday April 12, at 1:51 pm our lives changed forever," Jax began his post, "we welcomed Cruz Michael Cauchi into the world. I've never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it's 10000 times better."
The former Bravo star also took a moment to praise Brittany, sharing, "I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end."
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the happy couple revealed the special meaning behind their son's moniker.
"I was probably around five months pregnant when we finally decided on Cruz," Brittany explained, adding, "Cruz means 'cross,' and coming from a religious family I thought that was amazing. I also, of course, think it's super cute and goes with Cauchi so perfectly."
"A lot of people don't realize that Cauchi is Jax's real last name," she continued. "His late father's last name is Cauchi so, of course, we wanted to continue his legacy with our son and family. Michael is Jax's middle name and his uncle/godfather's name. As an added plus, Michael has always been my mom's favorite boy's name ever so she was so excited."
While it's unclear what Jax and Brittany are cooking up next since leaving Vanderpump Rules in December, one thing is certain: They are loving their new parenthood roles.
"My dad instincts kicked in and everything else in life seems insignificant," Jax told E! News as he awaited the arrival of his baby boy. "I can honestly say I have never been as happy as I am right now. I now know this was the role I was born to play."