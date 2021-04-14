How Colton Underwood’s Family and Friends Reacted to Him Coming Out as Gay

Watch : "Bachelor" Star Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay

Colton Underwood feels "relieved he can finally live his truth" now that he has come out as gay, a source close to the former Bachelor lead exclusively tells E! News.

The former football player opened up about his sexuality during an interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday, April 14, saying, "I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it." In the midst of his "journey" toward self-acceptance, Colton said, "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."

He told his family at the beginning of the year, according to the source, and it seems they've been nothing but supportive.

"It was a very emotional moment but everyone has been completely understanding and supportive," the insider says. "It wasn't a complete shock. Colton started dropping hints to his friends a few months ago and then fully came out to people he felt comfortable with."

Many people close to Colton, 29, had a feeling about his sexuality months ago, so they "knew it was coming" in a way, the insider explains.