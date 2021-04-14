Younger's Molly Bernard Recalls Being There for Hilary Duff's "Amazing" Birth

Watch : How "Younger" Star Became Godmother to Hilary Duff's Kid!

These Younger pals are ready to get old together!

Co-stars Molly Bernard and Hilary Duff have been through thick and thin together. Bernard has even been there for the Lizzie McGuire icon during milestone moments.

Duff named Bernard godmother of her daughter Banks Violet Bair, before Bernard officiated Duff's wedding to longtime boyfriend musician Matthew Koma in 2019. Bernard even was present for Duff's home-birth of new baby girl Mae in March 2021!

In an exclusive Daily Pop interview, Bernard revealed how she and Duff became so close. "We just kind of immediately had chemistry," Bernard told E!. "We're kind of an odd pairing. She's like a global actress, pop star, superstar and I'm like a neurotic complete nerd...We just kind of totally friend fell in love. I think opposites attract in that way."

Bernard adores Duff so much that she flew to Los Angeles to be "an extra set of hands" during Duff's home-birth of Mae. "It was one of the honors of my life to be supportive of her during a seminal moment like that of her life," Bernard gushed. "She's just so strong and graceful, and makes even giving birth look easy. She's amazing."