Bring It On’s Giovonnie Samuels on Body Image Struggle After Solange and Francia Raisa Comparisons

Giovonnie Samuels got candid about the hurtful comparisons to her Bring It On: All or Nothing co-stars Solange and now grown-ish star Francia Raisa.
Bring It On: All or Nothing was a made-for-TV sequel to the 2000 Kirsten Dunst and Eliza Dushku cheerleading film Bring It On. It stars Solange as the cheerleading captain of the Crenshaw Heights Warriors, with Francia and Giovonnie as members of her squad.
A fan on TikTok revisited the movie and pointed out that the film made it seem like Giovonnie's character Kirresha was "fat." Giovonnie stitched the video on TikTok, saying that since "everyone" has been tagging her in the video, she believed it was time to speak on it.
"Of course, if I'm standing next to this, or this," Giovonnie said, showing pictures of Solange and Francia, "yeah, I'm going to look huge. And, to make matters worse, I did gain weight for the role."
"No shade to either one of these ladies, but she doesn't have any boobs," Giovonnie continued, referencing Solange. "I do. I'm a size double D at the time of the film. Yeah, Francia is a little curvier, but she also doesn't have as big of boobs as I do."
"Of course, I'm going to look huge," the All That alum noted. "If you think it affected you guys mentally, or whatever, it's definitely affected me and my appearance my entire career."
Giovonnie, who starred as Nia on Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, added that while "Hollywood is getting better about inclusion of body sizes," it still has a long way to go. The actress concluded that she "loves both of these girls."
Followers in the comments section applauded Giovonnie for making the video. One wrote, "I love how kind and respectful you were with your response. To be fair, you were one of my favorite characters in the film." Another added, "You were NEVER huge. My mom legit said you were the only one who looked the part bc you were athletic. Also I loved your acting!"
A third shared that Giovonnie had made a big difference in her life. "See though you were my role model back when I was in school because I've always been bigger too," the TikToker wrote. "I went out for sports teams thanks to you."
To which Giovonnie responded, "That makes me feel better knowing you got to do your thing!"
