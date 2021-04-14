Prince PhilipKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Bachelor Nation Celebrates Colton Underwood After He Comes Out as Gay

During an interview with Robin Roberts, The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood revealed he is gay. See how cast members showed their support on social media.

Bachelor Nation is rallying around Colton Underwood.

On Wednesday, April 14, The Bachelor star appeared on Good Morning America and revealed to Robin Roberts that he is gay.

"Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people and it's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they've been putting off in their lives," he explained. "And for me, I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."

Soon after the interview aired, the executive producers of The Bachelor franchise applauded his courage. "We are so inspired by Colton Underwood's courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self," the producers said in a statement to E! News. "As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton's journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way." 

So what's next for Colton? According to a source, The First Time author is planning to star in a reality series for Netflix that documents his new chapter.

As for Bachelor Nation, many including Chris Harrison are expressing their support to the 29-year-old former football player. Keep scrolling to see all of their positive comments.

Cary Fetman/Instagram
Tayshia Adams

"Tayshia is very happy that Colton is able to now live his life openly and without fear of being his true self," a rep for The Bachelorette star told E! News. "There is absolutely no ill will—only support for Colton, his willingness to share his truth and the additional representation for the LGBTQ community."

ABC
Chris Harrison

"Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend." 

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Box of Style by Rachel Zoe
Hannah Godwin

"I support Colton for having the courage to finally be able to live his life authentically. Nobody should have to hide from who they really are. I'll always wish Colton the very best and hoping he has found his peace."

Freeform
Emily & Haley Ferguson

"We are so proud of Colton for being brave and sharing such amazing news this morning! His courage to be his true self will be an example for many other people. We are excited for his future! We wish him the absolute best and want to support him anyway we can. Truly, so happy for him. We hope that the franchise will give him the opportunity to be The Bachelor again, when he's ready, because we would love to watch his new journey of finding love."

ABC
Kirpa Sudick

"I'm glad that Colton is able to be his authentic self now and doesn't have to hide that part of himself anymore. I can't imagine how hard it was for him having to keep that secret. I wish him all the best."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for boohooMAN
Demi Burnett

"Welcome to the community brother." 

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images
Onyeka Ehie

"I'm in full support of Colton! I know it wasn't easy hiding himself for all this time and he probably feels a strong sense of relief. The LGBTQ community needs support now more than ever and it's important to stand by him and accept him for who he is."

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images
Sydney Lotuaco

"I'm wishing Colton all the best! I believe people should and be able to live their truth and I'm happy for him that he finally gets to. I hope with his announcement he can finally feel like his true self and find happiness!"

Randy Holmes/ABC
Bekah Martinez

"I'm really happy for him that he can finally live his truth!!" 

Instagram
Elyse Dehlbom

"I hope that Colton choosing to publicly share his journey into discovering and acknowledging his sexuality will connect with others who feel that their upbringing or circumstances have hindered them from coming out and know that there are people ready to love them, celebrate them and support them!"

