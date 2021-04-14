Bachelor Nation Celebrates Colton Underwood After He Comes Out as Gay

Watch : "Bachelor" Star Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay

Bachelor Nation is rallying around Colton Underwood.

On Wednesday, April 14, The Bachelor star appeared on Good Morning America and revealed to Robin Roberts that he is gay.

"Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people and it's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they've been putting off in their lives," he explained. "And for me, I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."

Soon after the interview aired, the executive producers of The Bachelor franchise applauded his courage. "We are so inspired by Colton Underwood's courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self," the producers said in a statement to E! News. "As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton's journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way."

So what's next for Colton? According to a source, The First Time author is planning to star in a reality series for Netflix that documents his new chapter.