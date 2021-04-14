The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Returns to Instagram to Celebrate Colton Underwood Coming Out

Chris Harrison is joining fellow Bachelor Nation stars in celebrating Colton Underwood.
The host, who is on temporary leave from the franchise after "excusing historical racism" while commenting on a contestant's controversial past behavior, returned to Instagram after two months to show his support for the former Bachelor star, who came out as gay in an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Wednesday, April 14.
"Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth," Chris wrote alongside a photo of himself with Colton. "You have my love and support my friend."
On Good Morning America, Colton said, "I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."
He later talked about how he feels about his time starring on The Bachelor season 23 and dating winner Cassie Randolph. The two dated for less than two years and had a messy breakup.
"I would just say that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart," he said on Good Morning America. "I'm sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."
Harrison's Instagram post about Colton marked the first time he has posted on the social media platform since February, when he announced he's stepping away from The Bachelor. Prior to his announcement, the host received backlash for defending former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell—who was accused of liking a photo showing a Confederate flag, as well as appearing at a 2018 antebellum plantation-themed party—in a Feb. 9 interview with The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay.
"Hello everyone, I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful," Chris wrote in a Feb. 13 Instagram post. "My ignorance did damage to my friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke."
"I set standards for myself, and have not met them," he continued. "I feel that with every fiber of my being. Now, just as I taught my children to stand up, and to own their actions, I will do the same. By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term 'woke police,' which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong."
Following Chris' temporary departure, Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL player and author of the book Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man, took over hosting duties for the The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, which aired in March.
In addition, former Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will co-host the upcoming 17th season of The Bachelorette instead of Chris. The new episodes will start airing in June.