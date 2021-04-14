Jessica Simpson's Mom Says Body Shaming Made the Singer "Want to Be a Recluse"

Watch : Jessica Simpson Talks New Book's Success & Not Being Perfect

Tina Simpson is one proud mama.

The mother to Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross opened up about raising her daughters in the limelight during the April 14 episode of Today.

After marrying her now-ex Joe Simpson at age 18, Tina gave birth to Jessica at age 20 and Ashlee at age 24. "I was definitely a very young mother," she told Sheinelle Jones, "but it was, like, the only thing I ever wanted to do….It was just, like, my passion."

And it wasn't long before she recognized Jessica and Ashlee's talents. "For Jessica, like, it was very young because she was, like, 3 years old, and she'd be singing in the back of the car. It's like when she'd put a mic in her hand, like, she came alive and it was just her passion. I could just see it in her," she recalled. "And it was the same with Ashlee. That kid came out of my womb dancing."