Day In the Life: A Real Estate Duo Shares What It's Like Selling Homes to Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie

Some people have jobs so cool we'd actually enjoy attending their marathon Zoom meetings. Even the ones that could totally have been an email.

Not to say we don't cherish our all-important responsibility of bringing you every last piece of need-to-know information about the casts of Bridgerton and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but we don't have our own glam squad or a Rolodex filled with famous names, now do we?

But the impossibly cool people we'll be profiling in E! News' latest series totally do. Plus access to things like private drivers, designer garb and the type of professional titles we'd drop with wild abandon at parties, dinner dates or while chatting with the barista at Starbucks. Welcome to A Day in the Life...

If home is where the heart is, where you hang your hat, where one's chickens come to roost and any number of well-worn idioms, then real estate agent Branden Williams is basically a cardiac specialist, a milliner and a farmer all rolled into one.

Okay, not actually. But after more than a decade-and-a-half in the industry, selling eight-figure homes to and for Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Lopez, Lenny Kravitz and Bruce Willis, he's particularly adept at sussing out what exactly will make a deep-pocketed client sign on the dotted line.