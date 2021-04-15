What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for April 17-18

Sure, the Oscars are still a week away, but this weekend is filled with just as many stars.
Kate Winslet is making her highly anticipated return to TV in a crime drama that is sure to dominate your Twitter feed soon, while John Stamos and Jamie Foxx are back on the small screen, both fronting heartwarming sitcoms for streaming services. Ahhh, doesn't that just feel right?
Plus, it's the beginning of the end for Younger—Sob!—and there are two offerings for true crime fans, including a chilling tale of a mother using a social media platform to find her daughter's killer. Oh, and speaking of of social media, the second season of one our favorite Netflix reality series has booted back up.
Here's what to watch this weekend, April 17-18:
If You Are Already Emotional Over the End of Younger: Yes, the final season of the beloved Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff-led series is here, with the first four episodes premiering on Paramount+. As fans know, season six left off with Liza (Foster) getting the surprise of her life—a marriage proposal, with the Charles vs. Josh debate finally being settled. Meanwhile, Kelsey (Duff) is facing a setback at work, which leads to a new creative outlet. Oh, and someone might be getting canceled?! (Where to Watch: Paramount+)
If You're a Fan of a Prestige Drama on HBO: May we interest you in Oscar winner Kate Winslet playing a police detective searching for a young mom's killer? 'Cause that's exactly what you're getting in her new crime thriller Mare of Easttown. Set in a small Pennsylvania town, the seven-episode series will unveil dark secrets about the community, with Eastown becoming a character in its own right. If you want to start prepping for the Emmys, we suggest watching Winslet in this slow burn of a drama ASAP. (Where to Watch: HBO and HBO Max)
If You Still Love Joey and Shooby More Than Most of Your Own Friends: Welcome back to The Circle, people! Netflix's addictive social media experiment is back for its second season, with a whole new group of players attempting to charm and catfish other contestants through an app in the hopes of being ranked popular enough to win the $100,000 prize. Message: Clear your schedules now. Send! (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If Uncle Jesse Is Your Forever Crush: John Stamos is back in action with the Disney fam in Big Shot, a sports dramedy from David E. Kelley. The Full House star plays Marvyn Korn, a quick-to-anger basketball coach who has found himself helming team at an all-girls private school. Why? Well, his temper may've gotten the best of him in the NCAA. So Mighty Ducks, but make it basketball with a crusty coach becoming invested in his team? And we get to look at Stamos' face? Put us in coach! (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If You Love a Sitcom the Whole Fam Can Enjoy: Jamie Foxx returns to his sitcom roots in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Based on his real-life dynamic with daughter Corinne Foxx (who serves as a producer on the series), the comedy finds the Oscar winner playing a recently widowed entrepreneur who needs to learn how to be a more attentive father to his teenage daughter (Kyla-Drew). The show will give you flashbacks to the days of TGIF on ABC, delivering an easy watch with lots of family feels. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You're Looking For Your Weekly True Crime Fix: Take a deep breath before settling in to watch Pray, Obey, Kill. The five-part docuseries transports viewers to a small village in Sweden to unravel the January 2004 death of Alexandra Fossmo, in which her neighbor Daniel Linde was also shot. Centering on journalists Martin Johnson and Anton Berg's investigation into the incident, including an interview with Fossmo's pastor husband, who is currently serving life imprisonment for instigating her murder. Yep, you read that right and that's just one small detail in this extremely bizarre case that has drawn comparisons to Twin Peaks. Except, you know, it's real. (Where to Watch: The first two episodes premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max)
If You Need Even More True Crime: Don't worry, we've got you covered with compelling content this week. Over on Netflix, Why Did You Kill Me? follows a devastated family's mission to find out who murdered 24-year-old mother of two Crystal Theobold in 2006. But they end up blurring the line between justice and revenge—and fiction and reality—when they start fake accounts on MySpace in an attempt to lure her killers. (Where to Watch: Netflix)