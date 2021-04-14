Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston & Bella Hadid Love This TikTok Famous Skincare Line

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let's face it: no one wants an overly-pulled, blatant nip and tuck. It's 2021 and cosmetic enhancements don't have to be so obvious, nor do we want them to be. That's why it's essential to turn to an expert. Dr. Lara Devgan is one of America's preeminent plastic surgeons, who helps people achieve a "magical paradox" that she describes as "looking the same… but better." Isn't that what most of us are looking for?

Even if you aren't one of her clients, you can still benefit from her expertise. She has applied that understanding of nuance and subtlety to her skincare line Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, and Bella Hadid are not Dr. Devgan's surgical patients, but they are among the big names who trust her medical-grade skincare products.

Recently, we spoke to Dr. Devgan about running her medical practice in New York City, her personal (and professional) beauty mantra, and, of course, some skincare tips.