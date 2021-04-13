Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Detail 27-Hour Labor, the Sweet Meaning of Son's Name & More

Watch : Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are sharing every exclusive detail about their first days of parenthood.

The former Vanderpump Rules stars, who announced the birth of their baby boy Cruz Michael Cauchi on Tuesday, April 13, are opening up to E! News for the first time about everything from Brittany's day-long labor and birth, to the sweet meaning behind their son's name and so much more.

Read on for our exclusive Q&A with Jax and Brittany for all the adorable scoop on their newborn son.

E! News Tell us about the inspiration behind your son's name.

Brittany: From the very beginning we had a girl's name picked out, and when we found out it was a boy it took us a while to decide on a name. I was probably around five months pregnant when we finally decided on Cruz. Cruz means "cross," and coming from a religious family I thought that was amazing. I also, of course, think it's super cute and goes with Cauchi so perfectly.

A lot of people don't realize that Cauchi is Jax's real last name. His late father's last name is Cauchi so of course we wanted to continue his legacy with our son and family. Michael is Jax's middle name and his uncle/godfather's name. As an added plus, Michael has always been my mom's favorite boy's name ever so she was so excited.