Family Karma Season 2 Trailer Promises Romantic Woes & Plenty of Drama

More Family Karma is just around the corner.

On Tuesday, April 13, Bravo released the first trailer for season two of the hit docuseries, which returns Wednesday, June 2. The all-new trailer puts Family Karma vets Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Shaan Patel and Vishal Parvani back in the spotlight, which means plenty of new drama for our viewing pleasure. Season two also welcomes newcomers Dillon Patel and Rish Karam.

Family Karma follows the personal lives of an Indian American friend group as they try to navigate love, careers, family and more. The season two first look kicks off with footage from the cast's Diwali celebration.

As the crew make their Diwali wishes, it's suggested that Brian wants to get married soon. He quickly clarifies, "I didn't say that!"

We can understand why Brian is skittish as, after things did not work out with Monica, it's revealed that Brian has a new girlfriend. Oh, and her name is Monica, too!