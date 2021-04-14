Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Opens Up About Her "Heartbreaking" Miscarriage

Catelynn Lowell is sparking another important conversation.
On the April 13 season finale of Teen Mom OG, the MTV reality star revealed to fans that she had experienced a miscarriage after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2017.
"So I woke up from a nap today and I was bleeding, so we miscarried this baby," she told the cameras. "It's hard, period. Anybody who has been through it knows how difficult and heartbreaking it is. It just sucks because we were really excited."
"The reason why I got triggered when I had the first miscarriage was because it was losing a child all over again and that trauma from being 16 years old and handing your child away to somebody really got triggered and it brought up all sorts of emotions," the Conquering Chaos author added. "It's just crazy what your mind can do. How it holds on to these things and brings them out in different ways."
Back in 2009, fans watched Catelynn and her then-boyfriend Tyler Baltierra place their first child, Carly, for adoption in an episode of 16 and Pregnant.
The couple is now parents to Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2, who they welcomed during their time on Teen Mom.
In this week's Teen Mom OG, the reality star shared how her mental health was in a much better place when she suffered this miscarriage.
"I think the only thing that's different this time around is, obviously, my mental health is in a better state because it's not like overcoming me or making me spiral," she explained. "I can tell the mental health work I've done has worked, but that being said, it still sucks and you still have a moment of being mad at your body. It's super hard and it's a traumatic experience."
Tyler added, "Obviously, I'm sad about the miscarriage, but my mind automatically went to, 'Are you OK?'"
In a preview for next week's Teen Mom OG reunion, Catelynn was seen telling her co-stars Maci Bookout McKinney, Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood and Mackenzie McKee that she was pregnant again.
"Maybe that little soul wasn't ready to come in yet," Catelynn told her husband. "Or maybe the next time will be a different soul or the same soul. I don't really know.
Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.