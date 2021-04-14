Tiffani Thiessen Shares Her 12 Favorite Mother's Day Flowers From The Bouqs

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This past year has been difficult for everyone, especially moms. They've been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. And this even includes the famous moms, whose lives aren't as picture-perfect as they seem. Just ask Tiffani Thiessen. She teamed up with the flower delivery company The Bouqs for the Mom, Unfiltered campaign, which celebrates the "messier side of being a mom"... or a stepmom, or grandmother, or expectant mom, or any woman who is a maternal figure.

"These imperfect moments, and we've had a lot of them this last year, there's something perfect about that too, seeing those little silver linings in those imperfect moments and giving myself a little grace, like 'I'm not cooking dinner tonight. We are going to order yet again.' is perfectly acceptable.

Tiffani and Bouqs are encouraging women to share their unfiltered, unedited, honest motherhood moments on Instagram using the hashtag #MomUnfilitered from April 14 until May 9. For every share, The Bouqs will donate $5 to Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit organization, personally chosen by Tiffani, that works to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere. Tiffani emphasized, "No matter where you live or where you're from, every mother should have that same safe feeling about having a child. Bottom Line. Nothing else should matter."

Additionally, moms who participate in the social media campaign will be entered to win a year's worth of flowers from The Bouqs. And who wouldn't want some flowers right now? It's been a tough year for us all.

Tiffani reflected, "We have had a year that has definitely not been like any other. I think as a woman and a mother, I've been put into roles that I never thought I would ever ever have to do? I mean, a teacher, me? It's so crazy to think that, you know?"