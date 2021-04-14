Tiffani Thiessen Shares Her 12 Favorite Mother's Day Flowers From The Bouqs

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This past year has been difficult for everyone, especially moms. They've been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. And this even includes the famous moms, whose lives aren't as picture-perfect as they seem. Just ask Tiffani Thiessen. She teamed up with the flower delivery company The Bouqs for the Mom, Unfiltered campaign, which celebrates the "messier side of being a mom"... or a stepmom, or grandmother, or expectant mom, or any woman who is a maternal figure.
"These imperfect moments, and we've had a lot of them this last year, there's something perfect about that too, seeing those little silver linings in those imperfect moments and giving myself a little grace, like 'I'm not cooking dinner tonight. We are going to order yet again.' is perfectly acceptable.
Tiffani and Bouqs are encouraging women to share their unfiltered, unedited, honest motherhood moments on Instagram using the hashtag #MomUnfilitered from April 14 until May 9. For every share, The Bouqs will donate $5 to Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit organization, personally chosen by Tiffani, that works to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere. Tiffani emphasized, "No matter where you live or where you're from, every mother should have that same safe feeling about having a child. Bottom Line. Nothing else should matter."
Additionally, moms who participate in the social media campaign will be entered to win a year's worth of flowers from The Bouqs. And who wouldn't want some flowers right now? It's been a tough year for us all.
Tiffani reflected, "We have had a year that has definitely not been like any other. I think as a woman and a mother, I've been put into roles that I never thought I would ever ever have to do? I mean, a teacher, me? It's so crazy to think that, you know?"
Even Tiffani, who has her own cookbook, and hosts the MTV show Deliciousness found challenges in the kitchen while her family spent more time at home. She shared, "The cooking I was able to do because I love it, but nine meals a day? Maybe not so much."
Of course, she cherished the time with her family, but Tiffani didn't have much "me" time and many of her work obligations were put on hold. She admitted, "I didn't even have time to shower. I was so worried about everyone else. I think that's a natural sort of thing with moms, that we naturally put other people and our families before ourselves."
While her schedule was packed, she did find some moments to smile, thanks to some beautiful flower arrangements from The Bouqs. But, her love of florals started long before this partnership. The actress said, "I've always been a flower girl, truly. My dad is a retired landscape architect, so plants and flowers were always a part of my upbringing. I've always appreciated gardening and flowers." She elaborated, "When I have them on the table, I walk into that room, and it puts a smile on my face. As crazy and simple as that it is, it's almost a daily reminder to smile. Food can do that too, but then you eat it and then it's done, but flowers last."
Tiffani has relied on The Bouqs to show love to family and friends who she hasn't been able to see out of caution during the pandemic. "What better way to show them that we care than with flowers," Tiffani quipped. The Bouqs products and the Mom, Unfiltered campaign is not just about the flowers though. The mother of two elaborated, "We're really trying to highlight and showcase that we need to be kind to ourselves. And, also how wonderful it is to celebrate the moms in our lives, whether it's stepmoms, your mom, your grandmother, or friends that are mothers."
Tiffani is all about celebrating the women in her life, including herself, with some beautiful flowers from The Bouqs.
She doesn't have one go-to bouquet, instead switching things up based on the season. Specifically, she shared, "We're coming up on May, which means Mother's Day, of course, and peonies. Peonies are very seasonal, so I get very excited during peony season. That's my favorite."
She added, "It's spring, which is my favorite time of year because that's when everything does bloom. I love color. It makes me feel good and it makes me feel happy." You (or your loved ones) can get that same happy feeling by checking out Tiffani's favorite flowers from The Bouqs below.
There are options to make a one-time purchase or to join the subscription service and receive consistent flower deliveries. And, you know we love a good deal. Use the promo code INAFLASH to save 20% on Tiffani's picks and other Mother's Day gifts on the site.
