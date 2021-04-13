Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell Shares What's in His Pantry

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Before John Kanell launched his successful food blog Preppy Kitchen, he was teaching middle schoolers about science and math. Now he teaches his 1.2 million Instagram followers how to make mouthwatering meals and treats. Whether you're looking to improve your kitchen skills or learn a new recipe to impress the pickiest of eaters, John has you covered. As mediocre chefs hoping to up our cooking and baking abilities, we were lucky enough to catch up with John to learn more about keeping our kitchens well-stocked and our guests well-fed.

E!: Do you have any tips for people who live alone and cook for one person every night?

JK: When you're cooking for one it's easy to get bored of your own food, but there is also the opportunity to experiment endlessly! Break out of your rut and try out a different protein, vegetable, spice or sauce. It can also be helpful to give certain favorite ingredients or techniques a day or two off. Sometimes I'll buy an ingredient I've never (or almost never) used, then I'll find a new recipe that uses it.