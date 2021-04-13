Prince PhilipKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Watch Katy Perry Gush Over "Beautiful Girl" Daisy Dove

Watch: "American Idol": Katy Perry's Blessing & Paula Abdul's Return

New mom Katy Perry is beyond grateful for American Idol.

The beloved Idol judge kicked off season 19 mere weeks after giving birth to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020. The reality singing competition series proved to be a blessing in disguise for Perry. "I was pumping in between breaks, and the show was really kind and considerate of that," she told E! News Daily Pop in an exclusive interview from April 13's episode. "I felt really supported." 

Perry even had to acclimate to being back in hair and makeup postpartum, plus remembering "how to say complete sentences after only having, like, two hours of sleep!"

The "Firework" singer no doubt felt the love from fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan while still reveling in baby bliss: "Life couldn't be better and I just feel so grateful being a mother of a wonderful, beautiful girl and just having this job. I'm blessed." 

American Idol: Where Are They Now?

Even the iconic Paula Abdul is ready to return to the Idol stage following Bryan's midseason COVID-19 diagnosis. "Luke will be missed at our first #AmericanIdol LIVE show tonight, but he is resting now in quarantine," the show announced on Instagram. While Bryan has been texting costars Richie and Perry "all night long," Abdul teased to Daily Pop that she is excited to get back to her Idol roots.

Speaking of roots, hear Adbul's joke about longtime host Ryan Seacrest's very '00s hairstyle (frosted tips! hair gel!) in the clip above. And why did contestant Wyatt Pike leave the competition after reaching the top 12? Find out in the exclusive Daily Pop segment above. 

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

