Watch Katy Perry Gush Over "Beautiful Girl" Daisy Dove

"American Idol": Katy Perry's Blessing & Paula Abdul's Return

New mom Katy Perry is beyond grateful for American Idol.

The beloved Idol judge kicked off season 19 mere weeks after giving birth to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020. The reality singing competition series proved to be a blessing in disguise for Perry. "I was pumping in between breaks, and the show was really kind and considerate of that," she told E! News Daily Pop in an exclusive interview from April 13's episode. "I felt really supported."

Perry even had to acclimate to being back in hair and makeup postpartum, plus remembering "how to say complete sentences after only having, like, two hours of sleep!"

The "Firework" singer no doubt felt the love from fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan while still reveling in baby bliss: "Life couldn't be better and I just feel so grateful being a mother of a wonderful, beautiful girl and just having this job. I'm blessed."