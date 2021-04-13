DWTS' Lindsay Arnold Sounds Off on Claim She's Removing C-Section Scar From Photos

Watch : Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold Are "DWTS" Champs

Lindsay Arnold is shutting down speculation about her C-section scar.

The Dancing With the Stars pro took a break from lounging by the pool to address comments about her body, particularly her abdominal region. According to Lindsay, she's noticed a few remarks alleging she edited out the scar she got when giving birth to her baby Sage, but on Tuesday, April 13 she explained on Instagram that sometimes it simply can't be seen because it's "so low it is not even visible in a bikini."

"now I usually don't even give time of day to comments like this BUT I feel like this needs to be addressed as it's important to me that you all know that my c-section scar is now my favorite part of my body," she explained. "It is the representation of the thing I am most proud of in my life and that is our sweet Sagey."

She continued, "I seriously want to show my scar to everyone I see cause I think it's so insane and crazy cool that Sage came out of that little cut in my belly?! I mean come on how incredible is that?!"