How Hailey and Justin Bieber Moved Past Their "Lack of Trust" After "Really Tough" First Year of Marriage

Watch : Justin Bieber Defends Wife Hailey Bieber From Paparazzi

Justin Bieber is someone who, as he put it, always felt "compelled" to marry.

"I just felt like that was my calling," he told GQ for its May issue. "Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing."

While the 27-year-old "Sorry" singer is holding off on fatherhood for now, he has tied the knot. Justin wed Hailey Bieber in a New York courthouse in 2018, and the couple exchanged vows again during 2019 wedding in South Carolina.

But newlywed life wasn't always easy. "The first year of marriage was really tough," Justin admitted, "because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, ‘I'm scared.'"

In fact, the Grammy winner said he spent his first year of marriage "on eggshells." Although, he suggested this has since changed.

"We're just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories," Justin told GQ. "And it's beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn't have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn't have a significant other. I didn't have someone to love. I didn't have someone to pour into. But now I have that."