Overstock's Spring Black Friday Sale: Score Up to 70% Off Thousands of Home Must-Haves

An affordable home makeover is possible thanks to the great deals at Overstock.

By Emily Spain Apr 13, 2021 7:01 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to save big at Overstock!

Now through 4/26, score over 1 million items up to 70% off during Overstock's Spring Black Friday Blowout Sale! Additionally, the retailer is offering an extra 20% off select furniture, bed & bath, home decor, garden & patio, plus an extra 25% off select rugs and free shipping on everything!

Whether you're looking to revamp your backyard with new furniture, up the cozy factor in your bedroom or create the perfect dining and living spaces, there's something for everyone (and every budget)!

So, what are you waiting for? Hurry over to Overstock.com to score major savings!

The Curated Nomad Camarillo Modern Tan Cylindrical Shape Jute Pouf

Made from 100% jute, this pouf makes the perfect accent piece for any room. Whether you stack a few books on top or use it as a foot rest, you'll get tons of use out of it.

$167
$65
Overstock

Safavieh Tulum Marte Moroccan Boho Distressed Rug

If your room is missing something, this beautiful Moroccan boho rug will help you pull together the space.

$60
$27
Overstock

Simple Living Margo Mid-Century 3-shelf Bookshelf

Are you looking to create a more sophisticated Zoom background? Just fill this bookshelf and everyone will think you live in an uber chic space.

$260
$176
Overstock

Ansonia Contemporary 3-seater Fabric Sofa by Christopher Knight Home

Available in three soothing shades, this sofa is a must if you're looking to replace your current couch situation. Plus, it's a great deal!

$775
$695
Overstock

Novogratz Poolside Collection Asher 22 inch Wood Burning Fire Pit with Grilling Surface

If you've been eyeing the Novogratz fire pit, now is your time to get it! This sleek fire pit is made out of durable, weather-resistant charcoal ceramic material and includes a 19" diameter cooking surface, mesh dome, steel lid and rain cover.

$320
$232
Overstock

Safavieh Outdoor Living Horus Dining Set

This is one of the best deals we found in the sale! Save nearly $700 off this must-have outdoor dining set that will allow you to enjoy many meals outside this summer.

$1,349
$700
Overstock

The Curated Nomad Clementina Cotton Printed Chenille Comforter Set

We're loving this boho comforter set! Not only will you save $40, this set will help you enjoy endless cozy sleeps.

$130
$91
Overstock

Modern Natural Wood Plastic Rocking Chair Armchair

Whether you buy a few of these modern chairs to create a dreamy dining room set up or get one for your office, you're bound to get tons of compliments.

$168
$143
Overstock

Carson Carrington Kaantojarvi 5-piece Dining Table Set

Also available in black, this 5-Piece dining set is a steal! It features a tempered glass table that's easy to clean and comfortable leather chairs. Score!

$240
$202
Overstock

Safavieh Paloma Retro Metal Bed

This stylish bed is a steal! Not only are you saving $400+, it will add an extra layer of sophistication to your bedroom.

$762
$303
Overstock

