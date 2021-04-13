Overstock's Spring Black Friday Sale: Score Up to 70% Off Thousands of Home Must-Haves

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to save big at Overstock!

Now through 4/26, score over 1 million items up to 70% off during Overstock's Spring Black Friday Blowout Sale! Additionally, the retailer is offering an extra 20% off select furniture, bed & bath, home decor, garden & patio, plus an extra 25% off select rugs and free shipping on everything!

Whether you're looking to revamp your backyard with new furniture, up the cozy factor in your bedroom or create the perfect dining and living spaces, there's something for everyone (and every budget)!

So, what are you waiting for? Hurry over to Overstock.com to score major savings!