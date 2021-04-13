George Clooney Is Reuniting With His ER Co-Stars for a Good Cause

Code blue! The cast of ER is reuniting for a good cause.
On Tuesday, April 13, it was revealed that George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies, Anthony Edwards and other ER alums are coming together for an episode of Stars in the House. For those unfamiliar with Stars in the House, the YouTube series was created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to support The Actors Fund amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The highly anticipated reunion will take place on Thursday, April 22 on the Stars in the House's YouTube channel and on People's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Not only will the ER cast look back at their time on the beloved medical drama, their reunion will also serve as a special Earth Day episode as it will benefit the Waterkeeper Alliance.
In fact, the idea came from Gloria Reuben, who played Jeanie Boulet on ER between 1995 and 1999, and is now the president of the Waterkeeper Alliance.
"I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so," Reuben said in a statement to People. "I've been involved with Waterkeeper Alliance for 15 years, representing over 350 community-based Waterkeepers around the globe, and the work that they do is beyond comparison. We must continue to fight for clean water not just on Earth Day, but all year round!"
Other ER alums participating in the reunion include Laura Innes, Alex Kingston, Goran Visnjic, Paul McCrane, Ming-Na Wen, Laura Cerón, Yvette Freeman, Conni Marie Brazelton and C.C.H. Pounder.
The Michael Crichton-created series ran for an impressive 15 seasons on NBC between 1994 and 2009. Grey's Anatomy has since surpassed ER as the longest-running medical drama in the U.S. And, back in 2019, Clooney even quipped that they had to "do some more" episodes in order to beat the Shonda Rhimes series. In a way, Clooney lived up to his word.
