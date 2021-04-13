George Clooney Is Reuniting With His ER Co-Stars for a Good Cause

Watch : Julianna Margulies Says George Clooney Was Her Best Teacher

Code blue! The cast of ER is reuniting for a good cause.

On Tuesday, April 13, it was revealed that George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies, Anthony Edwards and other ER alums are coming together for an episode of Stars in the House. For those unfamiliar with Stars in the House, the YouTube series was created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to support The Actors Fund amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The highly anticipated reunion will take place on Thursday, April 22 on the Stars in the House's YouTube channel and on People's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Not only will the ER cast look back at their time on the beloved medical drama, their reunion will also serve as a special Earth Day episode as it will benefit the Waterkeeper Alliance.

In fact, the idea came from Gloria Reuben, who played Jeanie Boulet on ER between 1995 and 1999, and is now the president of the Waterkeeper Alliance.