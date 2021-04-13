Prince PhilipKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Kenan Is Walking "Junk Mail" in Hilarious Kenan Sneak Peek

Kenan is forced to don a suit filled with sponsored logos to generate ad revenue in an exclusive new clip from NBC's Kenan.

By Samantha Bergeson Apr 13, 2021 6:00 PMTags
TVNBCExclusivesCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: "Kenan" Exclusive Sneak Peek

Kenan (Kenan Thompson) is now all-too familiar with being an influencer.

In a new clip from Tuesday's Kenan, exclusive to E! News, Kenan wears an outrageous suit filled with sponsors' logos in effort to boost advertising revenue for the TV station behind his show. The annual "Wednesday's Gal" wedding segment is a prime target for ads, and phrases like "honeymoon" and "I do" linked to sponsors. It seems like a great plan from manager Mika (Kimrie Lewis)—that is, until the questionable products come to light.

"It's cute. You look like a really accomplished Girl Scout," Tami (Taylor Louderman) encourages Kenan.

"Nah, he looks like he's going to a NASCAR funeral," Pam (Fortune Feimster) counters.

"I look like junk mail," Kenan reluctantly admits.

With businesses advertising an array of sketchy products like a water-flavored cocktail with 75 percent alcohol to diaper thongs, it's clear Kenan isn't too keen about who the station is advertising. Will Kenan confront Mika, or will he go on-air in that ridiculous outfit?

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

We guess we'll have to catch tonight's all-new episode to find out!

As fans of the show well know, Kenan follows a single dad (Thompson) as he tries to balance raising his daughters and his high-profile job as a TV personality. In addition to Thompson, Kenan stars Don Johnson, Chris Redd, Dani Lane and Dannah Lane.

Casey Durkin/NBC

Kenan airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Shares First at-Home Family Video With Baby

2

American Idol Fans Shocked After Wyatt Pike Suddenly Drops Out

3

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen (in a Towel) Crash Her Mom's Interview

4
Exclusive

Why Rachael Kirkconnell Is “Devastated” After Matt James Reunion

5

Here's What Happened When Rihanna Brought A$AP Rocky to Drake's Party

Latest News

Beyoncé and More Celebs Speak Out After Death of Daunte Wright

George Clooney Is Reuniting With ER Co-Stars for a Good Cause

Exclusive

Kenan Is Walking "Junk Mail" in Hilarious Kenan Sneak Peek

Matthew Lewis Shares Last Harry Potter Moment With Alan Rickman

E!'s Justin Sylvester Recovering After Emergency Surgery

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen (in a Towel) Crash Her Mom's Interview

When Influencers Mess Up: David Dobrik, Rachel Hollis and More