Watch John Legend and Chrissy Teigen (in a Towel) Crash Her Mom's Live Today Interview

Chrissy Teigen made sure her mom's cooking segment was extra spicy.

During her virtual appearance on Today, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen was demonstrating a recipe from her Pepper Thai Cookbook when daughter Chrissy and son-in-law John Legend jumped in for a surprise appearance. "Hi!" Chrissy, wearing only a towel, said to the camera as she and John both waved. "We're so excited for mom, we can't hear anything, but we're so excited for her."

When Today co-anchor Carson Daly informed Chrissy this was "not rehearsal" and it was indeed live TV, she didn't seem fazed. "I just wanted to say hi to everybody," Chrissy said before she and John quickly exited, letting Pepper get back to cooking.

While Chrissy, a cookbook author herself, wanted to make sure her mom got the spotlight, Pepper recently revealed to E! News that it was her daughter who inspired Pepper Thai. "Be organized and measure it and 'write it down, Mom!'" Pepper recalled Chrissy's advice. "So I did [and] that's how we got this book, because I wrote it down."